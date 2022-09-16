Car review: Volkswagen’s revised Arteon sheds all-wheel drive for better value

SINGAPORE – Volkswagen’s facelifted Arteon is now a more affordable front-wheel drive, although the word “affordable” is debatable with today’s certificate of entitlement (COE) prices. The premium for cars like this big VW is at a record $113,000.

Still, Volkswagen’s attempt to lessen the pain of ownership is not to be sniffed at. The Arteon in R-Line trim is priced at around $242,000, which is $22,000 higher than the pre-facelift version reviewed in January 2018, despite its comparable COE having risen by some $70,000.