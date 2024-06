SINGAPORE – Going by the fitness tracker on my wrist, Volkswagen’s electric ID4 GTX and ID5 Pro are the most exciting cars I have driven so far in 2024 – mostly because my heart rate spikes whenever their assistance systems kick in seemingly unprovoked.

Thankfully, that does not happen often. Most of the time, the driving aids such as lane-keeping and adaptive cruise control work flawlessly and unobtrusively.