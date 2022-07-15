Car review: Two great ways to fly in Audi's SQ7 and SQ5 Sportback

SINGAPORE - The two Audi cars featured here are sporty variants bearing the SQ prefix, but that is where the similarity between the two ends.
The pair are different not just in size, performance and price, but also in the way they drive and sound.
SINGAPORE - The two Audi cars featured here are sporty variants bearing the SQ prefix, but that is where the similarity between the two ends.
The pair are different not just in size, performance and price, but also in the way they drive and sound.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.