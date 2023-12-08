Car review: Top-end Hyundai Ioniq 5 goes the distance, non-stop KL trip doable at highway speeds

BATU PAHAT, Malaysia – In August, I made a non-stop drive to Kuala Lumpur in a Kia Niro EV to see if such a journey was possible in an electric vehicle (EV). The verdict? It is possible, provided you keep to between 110kmh and 120kmh.
Now, I am investigating how a heavier, more powerful electric car with a bigger battery will fare in a similar journey.
On hand is a Hyundai Ioniq 5 Inspiration, a twin-motor all-wheel drive powered by a 77kWh battery. The car has 239kW and 605Nm of torque to send it to 100kmh in 5.1 seconds and onto a top speed of 185kmh.
In comparison, the Kia had a 64.8kWh battery powering a single motor making 108kW and 255Nm of torque, enabling it to reach 100kmh in a more leisurely 7.8 seconds, and maxing out at 167kmh.
The Ioniq 5 Inspiration weighs more than 2.1 tonnes, while the Niro EV weighs just under 1.7 tonnes.
To replicate the journey in August, I had two passengers, but no luggage, as this would be a day trip.
The plan was to clock 365km, mostly at Malaysian highway speeds. So I headed for Batu Pahat, a town along the old Malaysian trunk road.
Before the current North-South Expressway (also known as the North South Highway) opened in phases from the 1980s, Batu Pahat was a popular pit stop for those driving to Kuala Lumpur.
It is about 160km away. A round trip would thus be 320km. Because I was not confident that the Ioniq 5 could accomplish what the Niro EV did, I included some driving in Johor Bahru to make up the 365km trip.
Well, my scepticism was unwarranted. The Hyundai, despite its substantial weight penalty and higher consumption which comes with more power, managed to complete the task.
The car started with its battery 99 per cent charged. In the end, it clocked 370km, with 8 per cent charge (or 28km) left. This means it is able to reach Kuala Lumpur without stopping to recharge. This removes a chore which no driver enjoys, especially if he is travelling with other EV drivers.
There were a couple of differences in the Ioniq 5 drive, though.
One, it had less distance on the high-speed North-South Expressway because of the JB jaunts and because the car’s navigation led us to the old trunk road. After about 30km on this old, slower road, we found our way back to the highway.
Two, it started to rain heavily as we approached Batu Pahat and continued to rain as we drove across the Second Link back to Singapore.
The trip in the Kia was in completely dry weather. I am not sure how rain influences range, but for sure, the air-conditioner does not have to work as hard as on a hot, dry day.
The dual-motor Ioniq 5 relied on its rear wheels most of the time, except when moving off or when I floored the pedal. It averaged 18.2kWh/100km, which was better than Hyundai’s declared 19.1kWh/100km, but a tad poorer than the Kia’s 17.2kWh/100km.
On the go, the beefier Ioniq 5 was far more responsive, which made overtaking really quite effortless. It felt well planted with its adaptive all-wheel-drive system.
Once, it went over a stretch which had severe ponding at 90kmh. This upset the steering for a split second, but the car remained in lane.
Driven briefly at over 130kmh, it felt as confident and steadfast as a German premium saloon.
Being bigger and endowed with a longer wheelbase than the Niro, the Ioniq 5 is more spacious and comfortable. While all combustion-engine cars (and some EVs which share their platforms) will have a transmission tunnel which compromises floor space, the Ioniq 5 has a flat floor, which makes it roomier.
The Ioniq 5’s panoramic glass roof – with covers which slid open stylishly – added to the sense of space.
Alas, there were some niggles. Besides directing us to the old trunk road, its navigation could not locate a destination in JB. Its rear demister took a long time to work. Ditto the air-con, when it is not raining.
Pairing a phone to the car’s infotainment system took some figuring out, as the system would not work even if the device was paired – unless I clicked the Guest profile.
The adaptive cruise control with lane assist, which I used extensively during the drive, worked beautifully though. The lane assist function was not too intrusive, thankfully.
The Ioniq 5 Inspiration is the top variant of a four-car range available here and its price reflects this. It is about $100,000 pricier than its base two-wheel 58kWh variant and some $80,000 costlier than the Kia Niro EV.
If you do not need the extra oomph or range, the entry-level Ioniq 5 is an attractive proposition.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Inspiration Dual-motor Long Range
Price: $284,850 with certificate of entitlement
Motors: Dual permanent magnet synchronous with 77kWh battery
Transmission: Single speed with paddle shift for modulating energy regeneration
Power: 239kW
Torque: 605Nm
0-100kmh: 5.1 seconds
Top speed: 185kmh
Power consumption: 19.1kWh/100km
Agent: Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre Singapore; Komoco Motors