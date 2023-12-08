Car review: Top-end Hyundai Ioniq 5 goes the distance, non-stop KL trip doable at highway speeds

BATU PAHAT, Malaysia – In August, I made a non-stop drive to Kuala Lumpur in a Kia Niro EV to see if such a journey was possible in an electric vehicle (EV). The verdict? It is possible, provided you keep to between 110kmh and 120kmh.

Now, I am investigating how a heavier, more powerful electric car with a bigger battery will fare in a similar journey.

On hand is a Hyundai Ioniq 5 Inspiration, a twin-motor all-wheel drive powered by a 77kWh battery. The car has 239kW and 605Nm of torque to send it to 100kmh in 5.1 seconds and onto a top speed of 185kmh.

In comparison, the Kia had a 64.8kWh battery powering a single motor making 108kW and 255Nm of torque, enabling it to reach 100kmh in a more leisurely 7.8 seconds, and maxing out at 167kmh.

The Ioniq 5 Inspiration weighs more than 2.1 tonnes, while the Niro EV weighs just under 1.7 tonnes.

To replicate the journey in August, I had two passengers, but no luggage, as this would be a day trip.

The plan was to clock 365km, mostly at Malaysian highway speeds. So I headed for Batu Pahat, a town along the old Malaysian trunk road.

Before the current North-South Expressway (also known as the North South Highway) opened in phases from the 1980s, Batu Pahat was a popular pit stop for those driving to Kuala Lumpur.

It is about 160km away. A round trip would thus be 320km. Because I was not confident that the Ioniq 5 could accomplish what the Niro EV did, I included some driving in Johor Bahru to make up the 365km trip.