SINGAPORE - When I started test-driving electric cars more than 10 years ago, range anxiety was an issue.

The first model, a cute subcompact by Mitsubishi called the i-MiEV, had a real-world range of around 80km. Others which followed, such as first generations of the Nissan Leaf and the BMW i3, were not much better. So, glancing at the trip meter was a preoccupation.