SINGAPORE – Unlike most carmakers, Subaru takes its time to introduce changes, seemingly prescribing to the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” philosophy.

This does not mean the Japanese marque has done nought to the Forester e-Boxer since the latest model was launched two years ago. The 2022 facelift comes with an improved hill descent feature, which provides the driver with a more controlled drive when he taps on the accelerator during a long and gradual descent.