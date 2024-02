LISBON – The 3-litre Range Rover Sport is already an impressive luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV) – a competent all-rounder that is lush, plush and lively on the go. Now, there is a steroidal top-of-the-line variant.

The Range Rover Sport SV gets a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 from the BMW M5 CS. With a mild hybrid system, it puts out a stonking 635hp and 750Nm. That is 60hp more power and 50Nm more torque than the supercharged 5-litre V8 SVR found in the previous Range Rover Sport flagship.