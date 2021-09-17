Car review: Porsche's entry-level 911 Carrera is a car every enthusiast should drive

SINGAPORE - The Porsche 911 is leaner than many full-blown grand tourers, yet it is more practical than most all-out sports cars.

It ticks boxes in both genres. As a day-to-day high-performance car, few others can match its recipe.

A good dish should still be delicious even in its simplest form. In the 911's case, that would be the base rear-wheel Carrera. This specific test car, however, is optioned with the mission-critical Sport Chrono Package and Sports Exhaust.

There are some devilishly clever technologies, including electronically controlled turbo wastegates, an "uncrashable" Wet Handling mode and a digital cockpit. Power is up by 15hp to 380hp.

The 911's cockpit has always been well built, but it can seem austere. Porsche-style luxury is communicated with purposeful solidity rather than indulgent opulence. Most elements have a blocky, granite-like angularity.

Important controls fall intuitively to hand and eye, including the signature central tachometer. This dedication to driving purity extends to the limited number of hard switches.

Exhaust and suspension settings are accessible with a single tap of the piano-style buttons below the primary infotainment screen. On this screen, drive mode options can be called up and left in place, with different settings activated via a single touch.

Prefer to keep your hands on the wheel? A little dial on the steering column switches between modes.

Even rush hour is fun in a car with this much agility and control. Thin A-pillars and a large windscreen also make this the easiest high-end sports car to pilot.

The Carrera's composure is evident when accelerating hard on an uneven surface, a common occurrence on Singapore's ruthlessly cut-up roads. The fat 305 section rear tyres, larger than their counterparts on the front axle, dig in hard and propel the car forward in a straight line.

At anything less than full throttle, you can hold the steering wheel dead ahead and that is where the 911's shapely nose will remain pointed.

Directing that nose is an uncannily communicative steering wheel, which is as vivid as power-assisted steering systems get.



With its engine at the back, the unencumbered front end feels refreshingly lithe.

Given its short bonnet, the driver also sits close to the front wheels. This enhances the intimacy of the driving experience and makes the car delightful to guide along, even at slow speeds in tight city settings.

The 911 delivers accuracy and agility in measured doses, but it can also dance with incredible fluency without being on edge.

If I were to nitpick, it would be the added girth of the new car, which makes lunging from gap to gap on small roads less smooth.

But it is a car with no surprises. You know what you are getting into within the first 50m. Yet, no other car feels like it - its identity is unmistakable and inimitable.

Every car enthusiast should drive the Porsche 911 line of cars at least once, if for no reason other than to have a taste of what a well-honed sports car feels like. The entry-level Carrera will get you off to a good start.

