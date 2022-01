LOS ANGELES - Bentley is known for its sporty V8 and full-fat W12 fossil fuel-loving limousines. But increasingly stringent emission regulations have necessitated the Volkswagen-owned British marque to harness electrical power.

Following the Bentayga Hybrid last year (not available in Singapore), Bentley has just launched a Flying Spur Hybrid - powered by a leaner 2.9-litre V6 engine and a 100kW electric motor.