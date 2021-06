SINGAPORE - In the 2019 racing film Ford V Ferrari, there is a climactic scene where legendary Ford driver Ken Miles laments as the Ferraris roll towards the starting lines at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans: "If this were a beauty pageant, we just lost."

I can imagine more than a few car sellers muttering something similar when they lay eyes on the stylish Peugeot 5008. The French crossover has undergone a facelift and is arguably the best-looking contender in its class.