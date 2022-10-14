Car review: Petrol-electric Ferrari 296 GTB offers best of many worlds

SINGAPORE – Think of the Ferrari 296 GTB as an automotive crystal ball which lets you have a glimpse of the marque’s near future, as well as its distant past.
The car is the Maranello marque’s first series production rear-wheel-drive hybrid (unlike the limited-edition and exotic LaFerrari and the all-wheel-drive SF90 Stradale), and its electric mode gives a good idea of what a full-electric future model might be like.
If you plug the car in regularly, you can drive it for up to 25km without waking its sonorous V6, or the neighbours.
And yes, it is the first modern Ferrari with a V6 engine, which can be seen as a nod to the iconic Ferrari Dino, which, too, was driven by a V6.
The V6 in the 296 GTB has the same displacement as the Maserati MC20’s, but is a 120-degree V instead of the MC20’s 90-degree. In the 296 GTB, the mid-rear engine is paired with a powerful electric motor, which is positioned between the engine and the gearbox.
Like the recently introduced Ferrari Roma, the 296 GTB sports soft-touch functions. Its Engine Start/Stop, supplementary drive mode selection, wing-mirror adjustments and car lifter are all controlled by swiping your finger across black mirror surfaces. I still think this is a bad idea for Engine Start/Stop.
But unlike the Roma, the 296 GTB embraces traditional Ferrari styling lines, with an interplay between soft curves and hard, sharp edges creating a stunning, sensual shape no other carmaker can emulate.
Distinguishing features include its discreet rear spoiler and high-mounted single-channel tailpipe.
The car is more compact than the SF90, with millimetres shaved from its length, width and wheelbase. But because the reduction in length is far more significant than the reduction in width, the 296 appears wide and squat and more unshakeable. Its shorter wheelbase makes it nimbler.
These traits are confirmed once you start the engine (without Ferrari’s signature roar but with an electronic tone), flick the right paddle to engage the car’s eight-speed transmission and set off. Unlike many of its stablemates which are equally or more muscle-bound, the 296 razor-sharp steering and super-agile chassis make driving a rear-wheel-drive sports car with more than 800hp an absolute joy instead of an experience tainted with fear and uncertainty.
To make things even more fool-proof, the 296 is fitted with Ferrari’s first six-way dynamic chassis sensor, which measures a variety of dynamic inputs and minimises the chances of a driver with more enthusiasm than skill embarrassing himself at the wheel. That, of course, includes someone like me. Even though proof of the Italian pudding can be ascertained only on a track, the car’s street behaviour is much more than what can be said for many others. Truly, you can push the 296 harder, which, in real life, matters more.
Despite its track-ready set-up, the 296 GTB has a surprisingly pliant ride. This is perhaps its biggest differentiator, because nine out of 10 sports cars have a ride quality you cannot live with on a daily basis. Owners who claim otherwise are either lying or have very ample posteriors. Also, a hard ride may work well on a perfectly paved racing circuit but, on real-world roads, a car with such a ride will be bouncing all over the place, resulting in diminished control and road-holding.
Another new and likeable feature is the exterior door controls, which allow you to unlock the doors in a more traditional palm-down grip-and-pull movement, and comes with a tab to lock up. It still achieves the flush design which is increasingly in vogue, but its function does not dilute its form.
Still, driving the 296 is not without surprises. Starting and moving off in near silence is a tad strange, and so is the car alternating between electric, hybrid and combustion mode. While such transitions in a Toyota Prius are discreet and subtle, they are quite noticeable in a Ferrari, especially when a dormant twin-turbocharged V6 mounted right behind your ears comes alive without warning.
The 296 coasts more efficiently than any of its siblings, displaying a trait more associated with a mild hybrid Audi than a full-blooded racer. Its demeanour changes quickly, though. Drive it with aggression, and the car immediately knows you mean business. It will then behave like a thoroughbred sports car, delaying upshifts and piling on the revs so you are ready to blast off.
It is also here that you get the engine’s unrestrained and unfiltered soundtrack, which, to be honest, is best enjoyed in small doses and not for entire journeys.
The car retains a mechanical rotary switch for driving set-ups. You get Wet, which is self-explanatory; Sport, which is the default street mode; Race for circuit driving; and the electronic stability control-off mode, which is circuit driving for experts. For street driving, Sport mode is more than enough fun for a mere mortal to handle.
Soft-touch controls on the opposite end of the steering boss allow you to select the choice of powertrain. There is eDrive, which is engine-off driving and requires the battery to be in a healthy state of charge. Ferrari says you can drive up to 135kmh in this mode.
Hybrid mode is the default mode, which strikes a balance between performance and efficiency in city driving, while Performance mode keeps the engine on to maintain battery charge. Qualify mode summons its engine-motor combo’s full output of 819hp to give you the best possible qualifying time, as it were. To achieve your best quarter-mile sprint, I imagine you would have to be in Qualify mode, and take off using the car’s obligatory Launch Control.
While the world awaits Ferrari’s first full-electric model – with either anticipation or dread – the 296 GTB is a taste of things to come, while preserving the heritage and values of a marque which is synonymous with speed.
In some ways, the car is the perfect pick for those who want comfort and convenience (did I mention the wireless phone charger and Apple CarPlay?) and also the phenomenal prowess of a lethal 2.9-second, 330kmh machine.
Ferrari 296 GTB
Price: $1,310,218 before COE, options
Engine: 2,992cc 24-valve V6 twin-turbocharged with 123kW motor
Transmission: N Eight-speed dual-clutch with paddle shift
Power: 819hp at 8,000rpm
Torque: 740Nm at 6,250rpm
0-100kmh: 2.9 seconds
Top speed: 330kmh
Fuel consumption: 6.4 litres/100km
Agent: Ital Auto