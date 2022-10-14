Car review: Petrol-electric Ferrari 296 GTB offers best of many worlds

SINGAPORE – Think of the Ferrari 296 GTB as an automotive crystal ball which lets you have a glimpse of the marque’s near future, as well as its distant past.

The car is the Maranello marque’s first series production rear-wheel-drive hybrid (unlike the limited-edition and exotic LaFerrari and the all-wheel-drive SF90 Stradale), and its electric mode gives a good idea of what a full-electric future model might be like.

If you plug the car in regularly, you can drive it for up to 25km without waking its sonorous V6, or the neighbours.

And yes, it is the first modern Ferrari with a V6 engine, which can be seen as a nod to the iconic Ferrari Dino, which, too, was driven by a V6.

The V6 in the 296 GTB has the same displacement as the Maserati MC20’s, but is a 120-degree V instead of the MC20’s 90-degree. In the 296 GTB, the mid-rear engine is paired with a powerful electric motor, which is positioned between the engine and the gearbox.