Car review: New 296 GTB retains soul and sound of Ferrari

SEVILLE, SPAIN - Every new Ferrari is cause for intrigue. The 296 GTB - "29" for 2.9 litres and "6" for V6 - is of special interest because it is a plug-in hybrid and not a V8.

Ferrari proudly declares that the car has been successfully built around the ethos of "fun to drive" - despite electrification and immense digital complexity. It even calls its new V6 a "piccolo" (Italian for little) V12 for the way it sounds - with some help from a duct, which amplifies and pipes the notes into the cabin.