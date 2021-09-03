Car review: Mini's facelifted Cooper S is still a blast after all these years

With stricter emission standards, the newest Cooper S Convertible has a 178hp engine.
With stricter emission standards, the newest Cooper S Convertible has a 178hp engine.PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER TAN
Senior Transport Correspondent
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - The last time I drove a soft-top Mini was three years ago. It was a Cooper S Convertible with 136hp and a century sprint of 8.7 seconds.

It was super fun and a vast improvement over earlier convertibles from the BMW-owned British brand.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 