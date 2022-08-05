Car review: Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 is a regal beefcake refreshed with new tech

SINGAPORE - As a pioneer of the four-door coupe concept, the Mercedes-Benz CLS is still as grand and pampering as the day it was unveiled nearly two decades ago.
The problem is, other cars have ventured into the same ballpark since.
SINGAPORE - As a pioneer of the four-door coupe concept, the Mercedes-Benz CLS is still as grand and pampering as the day it was unveiled nearly two decades ago.
The problem is, other cars have ventured into the same ballpark since.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.