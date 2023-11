ESTORIL, Portugal – McLaren was originally a Formula One team, founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago. Today, it is the second most successful F1 team after Ferrari, with 12 driver and eight constructor championships under its belt.

The first McLaren road car came out only in 1992. Aptly named F1, it was a mid-engined car with its steering wheel in the middle. It was powered by a 6-litre naturally aspirated V12 and only 106 were produced.