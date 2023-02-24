Car review: Maserati reinvents GranTurismo with all-wheel drive and electric propulsion

The electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore boasts a 0-100kmh timing of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 325kmh. PHOTO: MASERATI

Andre Lam

Updated
32 min ago
Published
3 hours ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

ROME, Italy – When one thinks of Maserati, one model in particular springs to mind – the GranTurismo. Its history stretches back to 1947, but the cars made between 2007 and 2014, and equipped with Ferrari-made V8 engines, helped cement the model as a modern Maserati icon.

Even after more than a decade, this elegant coupe has not dated significantly and still looks current. So, it is not that surprising that the designers at Maserati have delivered a new GranTurismo that, at first glance, appears like a major facelift, adopting the slow evolutionary process Porsche has with its 911.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top