Car review: Maserati reinvents GranTurismo with all-wheel drive and electric propulsion

ROME, Italy – When one thinks of Maserati, one model in particular springs to mind – the GranTurismo. Its history stretches back to 1947, but the cars made between 2007 and 2014, and equipped with Ferrari-made V8 engines, helped cement the model as a modern Maserati icon.

Even after more than a decade, this elegant coupe has not dated significantly and still looks current. So, it is not that surprising that the designers at Maserati have delivered a new GranTurismo that, at first glance, appears like a major facelift, adopting the slow evolutionary process Porsche has with its 911.