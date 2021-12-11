Car review: Lotus Elise Sport 220 and Morgan Plus Four are superlight heavy hitters

SINGAPORE - Pitting the vintage-looking Morgan Plus Four against the Lotus Elise Sport 220 may be as useful as comparing a World War II Supermarine Spitfire fighter plane with a modern F-16.

But do not be fooled by appearances. The two cars are thoroughly modern rides offering an unfiltered driving experience. They are also British-made and super light - the Plus Four and Elise weigh just over and under a tonne respectively. As any keen driver knows, a lightweight car makes for a fleet-footed one.