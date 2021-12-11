Car review: Lotus Elise Sport 220 and Morgan Plus Four are superlight heavy hitters

Lotus Elise Sport 220 (red car, black interior) and Morgan Plus Four (white car, tan interior).
Lotus Elise Sport 220 (red car, black interior) and Morgan Plus Four (white car, tan interior).PHOTO: WONG KAI YI
  • Published
    6 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Pitting the vintage-looking Morgan Plus Four against the Lotus Elise Sport 220 may be as useful as comparing a World War II Supermarine Spitfire fighter plane with a modern F-16.

But do not be fooled by appearances. The two cars are thoroughly modern rides offering an unfiltered driving experience. They are also British-made and super light - the Plus Four and Elise weigh just over and under a tonne respectively. As any keen driver knows, a lightweight car makes for a fleet-footed one.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 