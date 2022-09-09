Car review: Lexus RX now a polished diamond

The new Lexus RX offers driving pleasure with plenty of comfort. PHOTO: LEXUS
Edric Pan
Updated
Published
24 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SANTA BARBARA, California – The Lexus RX has always been the gentleman’s crossover – an urbane, high-riding luxury car which prioritises comfort, ease of use and unparalleled refinement, rather than a sport utility vehicle with off-road pretensions. And that has not changed with the latest fifth-generation RX.

The new car is unmistakably an RX at a glance, albeit with its looks deftly tweaked. It retains the model’s familiar window-line and arched roof profile, while upfront is Lexus’ trademark “spindle grille” face, but with the top few rows blanked off so that only the intake elements on the lower portion of the “spindle” are actually permeable. There are fewer gratuitous bodywork creases and slashes, and the car looks all the better for it.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top