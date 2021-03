SINGAPORE - These days, a big naturally-aspirated V8 is a rare treat. And if that V8 is strapped to a convertible, all the better.

The 5-litre eight-port powering the broad-shouldered Lexus LC500 Convertible is one such pairing. The car is a topless variant of the LC500 Coupe, which clinched the Straits Times Car of the Year award in 2017.