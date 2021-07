SINGAPORE - Mild hybrids are mostly unimpressive. They do not meet the expectations of better efficiency often associated with full hybrids. Yet, they cost a bit more than conventional petrol cars.

Kia's new Stonic M-Hybrid may be an exception. The car has a 1-litre direct injection three-cylinder engine paired with a 48-volt hybrid system. It cruises readily with its engine off, giving it a markedly better fuel efficiency than its non-hybrid predecessor.