SINGAPORE - Not many mass-market cars elicit a "wow" the moment you get behind the wheel. Hyundai's new Tucson Hybrid happens to be one of them.

The car sports a design theme first used on the Hyundai Avante sedan, with sharp origami-like creases on its body panels portraying dynamic tension. It works better on the Tucson, as the creases fold around pronounced wheel arches to accentuate the sport utility vehicle's ruggedness.