SINGAPORE - Fashion makes no sense to those who are unfashionable. Clothes are not priced according to the amount of fabric used. Tattered jeans can cost more than pristine ones. And for an unfortunate time, oversized pants exposed parts which should be covered.

In the automotive world, the same paradoxes exist. Take the Hyundai i30, for instance. The latest hatchback, a facelift of a five-year-old model, costs more than the new Hyundai Avante saloon, which was launched just last year.