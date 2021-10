SINGAPORE - You know how siblings can often be so different? Same thing with the latest Hyundai Santa Fe, a bigger brother to the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid reviewed here last month (September).

It has the same powertrain as the Tucson, with a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder paired with a compact front-mounted electric motor. Via a six-speed automatic gearbox, 230hp goes to the front axle - exactly like in the Tucson.