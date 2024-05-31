Car review: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a potent electric sports car

TAEAN, South Korea – The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been transformed by the South Korean carmaker’s N brand team to become a supercar-slaying monster with 478kW of power (or 641hp) and 770Nm of torque, with handling-enhancing upgrades to make it an exciting drive.
This is the first electric vehicle (EV) from Hyundai being given the N treatment, which transforms more mundane models into high-performance cars.
The handling upgrades to create the Ioniq 5 N include the electronic limited-slip differential on the rear axle, configurable torque distribution to give the all-wheel-drive system a rearward bias if required, and making the body 20 per cent more rigid than that of the standard car.
In terms of design, the N gets a different front bumper and bodykit, along with massive 21-inch forged wheels with gigantic brake discs (400mm front and 360mm rear). The Ioniq 5 N certainly looks the part of a track machine, and I find the retro-futuristic design tastefully discreet.
The cabin gets N-specific trim such as front bucket seats, a steering wheel that incorporates paddle shifters, a drive mode selector, quick access to customised settings and a button to boost power for 10 seconds (the car has 441kW otherwise). The 12.3-inch infotainment screen in the middle of the dashboard carries more displays and configuration options that are useful when driving on the track.
With the launch control function activated, the Ioniq 5 N is said to be able to complete the 0-100kmh sprint in 3.4 seconds.
The Straits Times was at the Hyundai Motor Group’s Driving Experience Centre in Taean, South Korea, to put the car through its paces.
On a handling course, in the N Race driving mode, the car impressed with its quick and precise steering, and nimble handling.
The Ioniq N has a single-speed transmission, but the powertrain can mimic an eight-speed manual gearbox, complete with jolts during simulated gear shifts and the sensation of hitting a rev limiter, if you do not pull the steering-mounted paddle to up-shift before the artificial redline.
Completing the aural experience is the simulated engine sound. Alternatively, there are two other stranger sound options that seem straight out of computer games, which seem a bit gimmicky.
Getting the rear wheels sliding out in N Drift Optimizer mode on the wet handling circuit was easy. But holding the car in a controlled circular drift was harder. Despite my best efforts, I could do only 180-degree pirouettes. Admittedly, I lacked the throttle finesse and deft steering control of a professional track driver, but the car’s chunky 2,275kg kerb weight – similar to that of a large car like the BMW X5 – may have something to do with it too.
Part of the experience included being driven by a Hyundai trainer on a 5.6km high-speed banked oval. I noticed that the car’s speedometer registered 267kmh on the straights, more than the N’s claimed 260kmh top speed. On the banked corners, the car was nearly hitting 200kmh. From the passenger seat, the car felt stable and secure.
There was no opportunity to take the car on public roads to get an impression of how the Ioniq 5 N behaves away from these more extreme conditions.
A bigger pity is what it will cost to drive such a car in Singapore, when it arrives before the end of 2024. As the road tax for EVs are based on their power output, the Ioniq 5 N attracts $6,964 in road tax, more than that of many combustion-engine sports cars.
Other N facts
- The Hyundai i30N was the first N model to be sold in Singapore. Just 19 units of the hot hatchback were registered here between 2018 and 2020.
- There was also the Avante/Elantra N, which is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged engine, at the event in South Korea, but there are no plans to bring the four-door sedan to Singapore.
- On June 23, the Ioniq N will take on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb challenge to attempt to set a record for an electric-production sport utility vehicle or crossover.
- The Ioniq 6 N is being readied for 2025.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Price: Estimated at $380,000 with certificate of entitlement
Motor: Dual permanent magnet synchronous motors with 84kWh lithium-ion polymer battery
Transmission: Single speed with shift paddles
Power: 478kW
Torque: 770Nm
0-100kmh: 3.4 seconds
Top speed: 260kmh
Power consumption: 20.8kWh/100km
Agent: Komoco Motors