Car review: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a potent electric sports car

TAEAN, South Korea – The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been transformed by the South Korean carmaker’s N brand team to become a supercar-slaying monster with 478kW of power (or 641hp) and 770Nm of torque, with handling-enhancing upgrades to make it an exciting drive.

This is the first electric vehicle (EV) from Hyundai being given the N treatment, which transforms more mundane models into high-performance cars.

The handling upgrades to create the Ioniq 5 N include the electronic limited-slip differential on the rear axle, configurable torque distribution to give the all-wheel-drive system a rearward bias if required, and making the body 20 per cent more rigid than that of the standard car.

In terms of design, the N gets a different front bumper and bodykit, along with massive 21-inch forged wheels with gigantic brake discs (400mm front and 360mm rear). The Ioniq 5 N certainly looks the part of a track machine, and I find the retro-futuristic design tastefully discreet.