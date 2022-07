VALENCIA, SPAIN - Lamborghini is known for its all-wheel-drive supercars, until it introduced a rear-wheel-drive Gallardo in 2009. Since then, the Audi-owned Italian marque has been producing rear-wheel-drive variants now and again.

While it is true that the traction of all four tyres will give superior acceleration, freeing up the front wheels from acceleration duties has a profound impact on the way a car feels and handles - something which enthusiasts appreciate.