Car review: Land Rover Defender 130 a go-anywhere cruiser for party of eight

SINGAPORE – When a certificate of entitlement (COE) costs more than three Toyota Corollas combined, why buy a Corolla?
Use that precious piece of paper on something with a lot more metal. Something like the new Land Rover Defender 130.
SINGAPORE – When a certificate of entitlement (COE) costs more than three Toyota Corollas combined, why buy a Corolla?
Use that precious piece of paper on something with a lot more metal. Something like the new Land Rover Defender 130.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.