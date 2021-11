MARANELLO, ITALY - The Ferrari 812 Superfast I drove back in 2017 was impressive. Not only was it a hoot to drive fast at the Fiorano Circuit (Ferrari's private test-track), it was also a delectable touring car on Italian country roads.

It was by any measure Ferrari's best production road car. But as founder Enzo Ferrari himself once said, "the best car is the one coming next". Hence, there is now the limited production 812 Competizione.