SINGAPORE - Facelifts can be minor nips and tucks or major makeovers. The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has just undergone the latter - three years after it made its debut here.

The revised car is 140mm longer at 4,545mm, with the additional length going to a new front bumper assembly incorporating a new grille and new lights, and a rear which does away with the original's split-glass tailgate for a more traditional one.