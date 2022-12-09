Car review: Entry-level Skoda Kodiaq remains practical and packed with features

The entry-level Skoda Kodiaq remains practical and packed with features. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Toh Yong Chuan

Updated
Published
50 sec ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – The Kodiaq is one of the best-selling Skoda models in Singapore.

It was launched here in March 2018 when the new Skoda showroom opened, marking the Czech brand’s return after exiting the local market in 2013.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top