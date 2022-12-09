Car review: Entry-level Skoda Kodiaq remains practical and packed with features

SINGAPORE – The Kodiaq is one of the best-selling Skoda models in Singapore.
It was launched here in March 2018 when the new Skoda showroom opened, marking the Czech brand’s return after exiting the local market in 2013.
SINGAPORE – The Kodiaq is one of the best-selling Skoda models in Singapore.
It was launched here in March 2018 when the new Skoda showroom opened, marking the Czech brand’s return after exiting the local market in 2013.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.