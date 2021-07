SINGAPORE - The Toyota Camry has long been a roomy, comfortable and dependable sedan. Now, it is also fun to drive, thanks to its hybrid drivetrain, of all things.

Toyota hybrids are known for their fuel efficiency. But in the Camry, the presence of an electric motor does wonders for its driveability, making the car the most powerful Camry to date, although this is not fully reflected nor explained in the specs.