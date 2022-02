MALAGA (SPAIN) - BMW's first front-wheel-drive model was the 2-series Active Tourer launched in 2014. It was a small multipurpose vehicle (MPV), which was unusual given that many brands were leaving the MPV segment to go into crossovers and sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

Despite its MPV proposition and the fact that it was not the prettiest BMW in town, the 2-series Active Tourer sold well. About 420,000 units were snapped up in Europe and Asia.