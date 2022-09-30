Car review: BMW unleashes upsized X1, led by the electric iX1

REGENSBURG, Germany – BMW has sold 2.7 million X1 sport utility vehicles (SUV) since the first generation was launched in 2015. The latest third-generation X1 sees the birth of a fully electric version, which the German marque expects to account for almost a third of X1 sales.

The iX1 is BMW’s third electric SUV after the flagship iX and the middle child iX3. The first variant introduced here is a dual-motor all-wheel drive called iX1 xDrive30, which shares the latest charging technology as the upcoming BMW i7 electric limousine.