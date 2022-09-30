Car review: BMW unleashes upsized X1, led by the electric iX1

The iX1 is BMW's smallest electric sports utility vehicle, but is bigger than the previous X1. PHOTO: BMW

Sarjeet Singh

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

REGENSBURG, Germany – BMW has sold 2.7 million X1 sport utility vehicles (SUV) since the first generation was launched in 2015. The latest third-generation X1 sees the birth of a fully electric version, which the German marque expects to account for almost a third of X1 sales.

The iX1 is BMW’s third electric SUV after the flagship iX and the middle child iX3. The first variant introduced here is a dual-motor all-wheel drive called iX1 xDrive30, which shares the latest charging technology as the upcoming BMW i7 electric limousine.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top