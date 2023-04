PHOENIX, Arizona – The new BMW M2 needs little introduction. With its inline-six engine, rear-wheel-drive format and compact two-door coupe shape, it is the purist’s classic definition of an M car.

Yet, this second-generation car is substantially bigger and heavier than its predecessor. Measuring 4,580mm long, 1,887mm wide, 1,403mm tall and with a 2,747mm wheelbase, it is 119mm longer, 16mm wider but sits 11mm lower than before. Half the extra length – 54mm – has gone to the wheelbase.