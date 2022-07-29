Car review: BMW i4 M50 sizzles as a driver-centric electric car

SINGAPORE - Two things leap out at you when you get behind the wheel of the electric BMW i4 M50. One, there are no paddle shifters, making it the first M-tuned model to do without the feature. Two, the car sounds like nothing on earth on the go.

The electronic symphony is a blend of inter-galactic spacecraft, high-powered vacuum cleaner and isolated notes of a bassy V8. Synthesised by award-winning screen composer Hans Zimmer for BMW, the soundtrack is the most stirring one to emerge from an electric vehicle.