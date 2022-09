MUNICH, Germany – BMW’s seventh-generation 3-series has sold 1.1 million units worldwide since it was launched in 2019.

Now, it is time for a mid-life nip and tuck. The car’s LED headlamp shape has been tweaked, with the bottom edge being flat where there was previously a kink from the line of the bumper. Optional adaptive lights are differentiated by blue accents inside the headlamp covers.