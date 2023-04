SINGAPORE – With certificates of entitlement (COE) costing almost an arm and a leg, car dealers are resorting to lowering the power output of their cars so as to have them qualify for the cheaper COE Category A.

At $103,721 currently, Category A COE is about $17,000 less costly than Category B. But at this unprecedented level, no one can say with a straight face that it is a “cheap” option.