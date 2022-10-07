Car review: Bentley’s Bentayga SUV stretches comfort with extended wheelbase

VANCOUVER, Canada – That it took seven years for Bentley to make a significant change to the Bentayga shows the longevity of its original design. The sport utility vehicle (SUV) now gets an extended wheelbase (EWB) treatment that was previously reserved for Bentley limousines.

With 180mm added, the Bentayga reaches a lengthy 5.3m. Surprisingly, it has a better turning circle – 11.8m or 0.6m tighter than the standard Bentayga. This is because of a rear-wheel steer system, which also imparts improved stability and agility to the longer EWB version.