Car review: Audi S8 ditches brass knuckles for silk gloves

SINGAPORE - Think of the new Audi S8 as a pugilist who has undergone secret training in exile, and upon his return, had to attend a deportment class.

The 5,190mm by 1,945mm limousine is powered by a revised 4-litre biturbo V8 producing 571hp and 800Nm of torque - substantially more than its predecessor - which allows the car to demolish the century sprint in a sports car-shaming 3.8 seconds. The previous car clocked a 4.2-second dash and a top speed of 250kmh, which remains electronically restricted in the new car.