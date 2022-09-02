Car review: Audi S8 ditches brass knuckles for silk gloves

The Audi S8 is powered by a revised 4-litre biturbo V8, substantially more than its predecessor. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
Published
55 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Think of the new Audi S8 as a pugilist who has undergone secret training in exile, and upon his return, had to attend a deportment class.

The 5,190mm by 1,945mm limousine is powered by a revised 4-litre biturbo V8 producing 571hp and 800Nm of torque - substantially more than its predecessor - which allows the car to demolish the century sprint in a sports car-shaming 3.8 seconds. The previous car clocked a 4.2-second dash and a top speed of 250kmh, which remains electronically restricted in the new car.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top