Car review: Audi’s final edition of the R8 is the last of the mohicans

SINGAPORE – The last of the mohicans is a phrase referring to the final survivor of a group or race. It is taken from James Fenimore Cooper’s 1826 novel of the same name, which spawned the 1992 Hollywood film starring English actor Daniel Day-Lewis as a native American warrior who saves the day.

That phrase can be applied to the Audi R8. Production of this supercar, which sparked fear and contempt in Ferrari’s home town of Maranello, Italy, will cease by end-2023 after a 17-year run as Audi transits to a lower-carbon future.