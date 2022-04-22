Car review: Audi RS3 Sedan and Sportback are big on performance and entertainment value

SINGAPORE - The world's hottest chilli peppers are also among the smallest. The same can be said about cars, with the new Audi RS3 being the latest example.

Available in Sedan or Sportback form, the latest RS3 fits the bill of a pocket rocket to a T. The RS4 once reigned in this space, but with the latest iteration, the bigger Audi has been imbued with utility in the form of a rather sizeable Avant or station wagon. The RS4 is still worthy of screams, but it is the smaller RS3 which is sharper and nimbler.