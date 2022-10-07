Car review: Audi A8L still an unlikely limo

SINGAPORE – The Audi A8L must be the most overlooked German limousine here.

It does not have the history and prestige of the Mercedes-Benz S-class, nor the sleek styling and performance of the BMW 7-series. But it is a wonderful lounge on wheels in its own right, delivering a blend of comfort and driveability that customers of its rivals would not quibble much about.

The mid-life facelift reinforces its masculine, Teutonic overtones, accentuated further by a wider and more prominent grille, new headlights which appear slimmer and brighter, and more upright air intakes. A chrome package is a suitable relief to the test car’s dark paintwork, and optically stretches the long-wheelbase car.

At first glance, the A8L is about the same size as the S-class and 7-series, and exudes the same regal presence. But if you were to go by precise measurements, the Audi is millimetres shy in length, width and wheelbase. Height-wise, it is between the other two cars.

Its aluminium construction has not saved it much weight, with the V8 variant tested here tipping the scales at 2,080kg.

But proof of the pudding is always in the eating, and the A8L passes muster with a breezy, light-footed performance which can be attributed to its responsive and linear throttle, an all-wheel steering system which conveys nimbleness, and a beefy twin-turbocharged 4-litre V8 with 660Nm accessible from 1,850rpm.

On top of that, like many modern Audis, it has a mild hybrid system, which allows it to coast with the engine off under very light load conditions. Under medium load, the V8 car will shut four of its eight cylinders.

As a result, the test car posts an average fuel consumption of 14 litres/100km – not far from Audi’s declared 12.4 litres/100km, and remarkable for a 5.3m, 2-tonne limousine with a century sprint of 4.5 seconds.

Revving the engine is always rewarding, as the pickup in speed is accompanied by a creamy, bassy soundtrack which communicates refinement and strength, and is a welcome punctuation to the quietness of the cabin. It is a tad more subdued than the notes played by the more steroidal Audi S8 (reviewed here last month), which is in keeping with its limousine stance.

What is a little strange is that the S8 is fitted with predictive active air suspension, but not the A8L.

This system adjusts damping firmness on the fly, so that occupants enjoy a ride which is almost completely void of choppiness. It also raises the car automatically to make getting in and out easier.

In the A8L, this is a $30,291 cost option which, if added, would bring the price of the car to almost the level of the beefier S8.

Despite the absence of this sophisticated suspension, the A8L remains one of the most comfortable cars in town.