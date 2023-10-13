Car review: Alfa Romeo Giulia gains rings under its eyes, loses none of its charms

SINGAPORE – As car facelifts go, the Alfa Romeo Giulia is among the mildest in recent times.
It seems like an almost inconsequential one too, because the changes have done nothing to enhance the already considerable appeal of the Italian sports sedan.
While the shape of the headlights has stayed the same, the lighting design now features three LED rings in each housing – referencing the look of the Alfa Romeo Brera and 159 – instead of the single light bar before the facelift.
The tail lamps now have a slightly frosted look, but are otherwise identical to before.
The grille and vents have a shiny rather than matt finish, but it will take a die-hard Giulia fan to notice.
The wheels have been upsized to 19 inches, sporting a look that is reminiscent of the Alfa Romeo’s classic Teledial design.
The interior is almost entirely unchanged, save for the 12.3-inch digital instrument pack that replaces the analogue dials.
The 8.8-inch infotainment screen is now touch-enabled, complementing the rotary dial and buttons in the centre console.
The new digital instrument’s display looks sharp and offers three settings, including one that mimics the style of the clusters from Alfa Romeos of the 1960s.
The cosmetic makeovers do not hide the fact that the Giulia was launched in Singapore in 2018, nearly three years after its world debut.
Since then, the BMW 3-series, which is the traditional standard-bearer for such cars, has already been replaced with an all-new model.
In fact, even the BMW 3-series that followed had undergone a facelift in 2022, with the 14.9-inch curved touchscreen display being one of the key upgrades.
But the time spent with the updated Giulia suggests that there is really more to a sports sedan than high-resolution screens or snazzier headlights.
In terms of horsepower for the money, the 280hp Alfa Romeo is around $8,000 more expensive than the basic BMW 318i, which has 154hp, which is not a bad deal.
Besides having more horses under the bonnet for not too much more money, the Giulia’s trump card is the drive.
The driving position is just right. The seat can be set really low. Its side bolsters are extremely generous, bordering on being tight for larger torsos. The steering feels direct and quick.
A pair of very large and solid aluminium shift paddles is mounted on the steering column. This means that the paddles are always accessible even when the steering wheel is turned.
The operating logic of the shift paddles follows the style favoured by modern supercars: pulling the “+” paddle gets the gearbox into Drive and tugging both paddles at the same time puts the transmission to neutral.
Alternatively, there is the gear shifter located between the front seats.
When not driven in a hurry, the eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission is uncannily smooth, missing the alacrity of a dual-clutch transmission.
But when the engine is being stretched towards the tachometer’s red line, the shifts become more urgent, with a pleasingly firm jolt.
This likely increases shift speed and definitely injects a bit more excitement into the proceedings. The otherwise muted engine also makes itself heard a bit more.
In terms of absolute pace, the 280hp from the turbocharged engine more than delivers.
While it feels strong and responsive, the red line is set at a conservative 5,500rpm, which is 250rpm after its peak power is achieved.
Previously, the Giulia was also available with a 200hp output option, but this version was dropped during the facelift.
More subjectively, the 280hp engine cannot match the charm of Alfa Romeo’s best hits, like the 2-litre twin-spark and the mighty 3.2-litre V6 Busso engines.
But the Giulia has the makings of a serious sports sedan.
It is the only model at this end of the market segment to come with a mechanical limited slip differential as standard.
The locking differential is better able to distribute torque between the rear tyres to improve traction, especially when pulling out of corners.
It is hard to tell how well it works on public roads, but the Giulia feels sure-footed and precise, with always more than enough grip and agility to be entertaining.
Alfa Romeo said that by 2027, it will be making only electric vehicles. This means that it is unlikely that there will be a like-for-like replacement for this absolutely non-electrified Giulia.
While its touchscreen is a bit small and the display resolution for the reverse camera is not really up to scratch for the year 2023, fans of the sports sedan formula will probably accept the trade-offs for an invigorating drive.
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0L Turbo Veloce
Price: $324,888 with COE
Engine: 1,995cc 16-valve inline-4 turbocharged
Transmission: Eight-speed automatic with paddle shift
Power: 280hp at 5,250rpm
Torque: 400Nm at 2,250rpm
0-100kmh: 5.2 seconds
Top speed: 240kmh
Fuel consumption: 7.7 litres/100km
Agent: Capella Auto