Car review: Alfa Romeo Giulia gains rings under its eyes, loses none of its charms

SINGAPORE – As car facelifts go, the Alfa Romeo Giulia is among the mildest in recent times.

It seems like an almost inconsequential one too, because the changes have done nothing to enhance the already considerable appeal of the Italian sports sedan.

While the shape of the headlights has stayed the same, the lighting design now features three LED rings in each housing – referencing the look of the Alfa Romeo Brera and 159 – instead of the single light bar before the facelift.

The tail lamps now have a slightly frosted look, but are otherwise identical to before.

The grille and vents have a shiny rather than matt finish, but it will take a die-hard Giulia fan to notice.