Car review: A more sensible and sensuous Sienta

SINGAPORE – The first-generation Toyota Sienta was a small, boxy bread-van of a car. The second-generation looked chic and avant-garde, but had an austere interior and was forgettable at the wheel.

Now, the third-generation Sienta has arrived, and it seems Toyota has got it right.

Besides being 20mm taller, the new car’s other dimensions are unchanged from its predecessor’s. The extra height does not hurt. It means a higher ceiling, and tiny tots can literally walk to their seats without stooping.

What is more significant is how well put together the Sienta feels now.

The test car’s interior is upholstered in fabric, which is actually classier, more suitable than fake leather and softens the plastic bits in the car. Fabric also gives the interior a homely ambience, and is a refreshing change from leather, whether real or simulated.

The latest car is built on a better platform – one which has proven its mettle with hit models such as the Toyota Yaris and Yaris Cross. Little wonder then that the new Sienta moves with more confidence and feels more coherent at the wheel than the previous model did.

It also shares the same drivetrain as the Yaris Cross Hybrid, which was reviewed here in January 2021. A 1,490cc three-cylinder engine assisted by an electric motor is actually smoother than the previous four-cylinder. Regulated by a continuously variable transmission (CVT), this combo worked wonderfully for the Yaris Cross, and it does the same for the Sienta.

Except for an audible buzz intruding into the cabin when both engine and motor work in unison and a hint of wind noise from 80kmh, the car is a lot more insulated than before.

Its CVT does a wonderful job of optimising the car’s modest output without piling on revs the way most other CVTs tend to do.

With more power and more accessible torque than its predecessor, the new Sienta is quicker, clocking a 12.5-second century sprint (12.8 seconds previously), but feeling a lot breezier at the wheel. Rarely does it feel underpowered, whether in the city or on the open highway.

The car is not too shoddy in the ride and handling department either.

Being light and compact is a plus point here. Braking is relatively dive-free, and cornering is fairly roll-free despite the height of the car. You need to work the steering wheel furiously sometimes to make sharper turns, but that is not something that affects the car’s overall appeal greatly.