Car review: A family carrier with a difference

SINGAPORE – Multi-purpose vehicles are associated with soccer mums (or dads) and, apparently, since nobody wants to be known as a chauffeur to snotty kids, nobody wants to be seen driving an MPV.

But what if the said multi-seater was an electric all-wheel drive costing more than $300,000 and wore a Mercedes badge? What if the car was the new Mercedes-Benz EQB350 4matic?

The latest in a fast-growing list of all-electric Mercs, the EQB is essentially a battery-powered version of the Mercedes GLB. It is slightly longer and taller than the GLB and, of course, significantly heavier because of its battery. Mercedes positions both cars as crossovers, but they are, for all intents and purposes, family carriers.

Mercedes has mitigated the weight gain by equipping the car with a relatively small 66.5kWh battery, which in real life is good for around 330km. Its consumption for this test drive, conducted mostly with just one occupant, is around 20kWh/100km – not too far from Mercedes’ stated 18.8kWh/100km, but still a tad high for a compact car.

At $342,888, the EQB350 4matic’s price tag is almost double that of the GLB200, which is essentially the best-selling GLB here. A more suitable rival is the Mercedes-AMG GLB35 4matic, which is slightly less costly, but boasts a more impressive performance specs sheet.

At the wheel, the EQB exudes the torquey, cocky confidence many premium electric cars have. Squeeze the throttle, and the car will giddy-up and go like the wind. The benchmark century sprint is accomplished in 6.2 seconds, but the seamlessness of electric drive often makes the bulbous seven-seater appear quicker at the wheel.

Top speed is a rather modest 160kmh, which means the car will rarely be the fastest on Malaysia’s North-South Highway. But, in Singapore, it will be among the swiftest soccer mum cars that money can buy.

Because of its height and the fact that it is a hefty car, the EQB tends to display less-than-graceful ride and handling traits. There is plenty of rocking motion whenever the wheels encounter even slight tarmac unevenness. And there is noticeable body roll when the car tackles a bend at anything above a snail’s pace, even if road-holding never feels iffy should you do so briskly.

Mercedes says the third row of seats will accommodate anyone up to 1.65m tall, but that may be a stretch. I would say 1.4m is about the limit, if the ride is longer than 10 minutes. The good thing is that the EQB is equipped with rear air-conditioning vents, which make life more comfy for passengers.

Like most compact seven-seaters, the Merc does not offer a lot of stowage when all three rows of seats are up. But flip the last row down, and you will have 465 litres of cargo space, which is quite adequate for weekly grocery shopping or beach outings.