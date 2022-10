ROME, Italy – Since its launch in 2017, the Urus sport utility vehicle (SUV) has established itself as Lamborghini’s best-selling model, accounting for more than 60 per cent of its sales.

For a mid-life makeover, the Urus is presented in two new variants – a luxurious Urus S and a more track-focused Urus Performante. Both get revised front and rear bumpers incorporating new intakes and rear vent-diffuser set-ups. There are also new colours and cabin materials to refresh the five-year-old model.