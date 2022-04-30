Car restoration tales inspire young man who loves old rides

Like most petrolheads, Mr Mohamed Farhan has loved cars since he was a child. But unlike most young car enthusiasts, the 24-year-old has a penchant for classic cars.

"I started an automotive website as well as a Facebook page with a friend in early 2021, and both have garnered more than 10,000 followers combined," he says.

"We produce original content featuring a wide range of topics like reviews and stories about restoration."

It was the restoration tales that sparked his interest in classic Mercedes-Benz models.

"My original intention was to find a Mercedes W111 saloon. However, I decided it would be near impossible because of its rarity," says Mr Farhan, who also owns a photo studio.

He then turned his attention to looking for a Mercedes W114 coupe, the W111's successor. "I like it as well. Its design is timeless and I especially like its pillarless look."

As luck would have it, a friend who is a used-car dealer happened to have a 1973 model for sale. It was imported from Australia and not yet registered for use here.

Like many cars of its age, it needed restoration. The body, especially the roof, had rusted; the engine did not run; and the interior was filthy and in bad shape.

"Most of the panels inside were broken, and there were flies and insects living in the boot," Mr Farhan recalls.

Still, he bought the 2.8-litre six-cylinder car for $20,000 last September.

The Mercedes-Benz W114 was produced from 1968 to 1976 and came in saloon and coupe variants. It had six-cylinder engines ranging from 2.3 litres to 2.8 litres.

Even before signing on the dotted line, Mr Farhan says he had already pictured in his mind how he wanted the car to look.

"I had a vision of a glossy black car with a red or maroon interior complemented by chrome bits and white wall tyres," he says. "I love black and the other parts will definitely pop in contrast."

The entire restoration process took around five months and he monitored its progress every step of the way.

He even did some of the work himself. "I wanted to learn what was being done and the issues encountered, so that I can know more about my car," he adds.

Work on the engine, four-speed automatic gearbox and other mechanical parts took about a month, while the restoration of the cabin took 11/2 months.

"The bodywork took the longest and was the most painstaking part of the process," Mr Farhan says. "Rusted panels had to be identified, removed and replaced. And there were quite a few of those."

Next up was extensive panel beating to smooth out the dents and bumps. This was followed by spray-painting and fitting of the chrome trim and other aesthetic bits such as wheel caps.

One interesting and clever modification was the white wall of the tyres. "I had trouble sourcing for white wall tyres as there was no stock everywhere," Mr Farhan says. "Most shops told me it was due to the pandemic. So, I found white wall inserts from eBay."

When he first set eyes on his ride after the restoration, which cost around $80,000, he says "it felt unreal, like the moment your vision or idea becomes a reality".

He adds: "I also got my 64-year-old dad to sit in it and he was impressed too. It brought back memories of his younger days."

Mr Farhan is registering the car as a classic, which restricts its usage but qualifies the vehicle for concessionary taxes. It is currently being inspected by the Land Transport Authority.

Mr Farhan, whose daily ride is the latest BMW 318i, estimates that taxes and certificate of entitlement premiums for the Mercedes will come up to around $20,000.

He intends to keep his classic coupe for years to come.

"I do not know what the future holds for cars with internal-combustion engines now that electric vehicles are gradually becoming commonplace," he says.

"I want to preserve such cars as they will eventually be a dying breed."

What's in the boot?

• Jerry can "because it looks cool"

• Fire extinguisher