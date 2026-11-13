BYD’s Seal 7 DM-i is the big saloon making sense of plug-in hybrid tech

SINGAPORE – After dominating Singapore roads with its electric vehicles (EVs), BYD is out to mop up whatever market share it does not already have with a range of plug-in hybrids. The Seal 7 DM-i is BYD’s second saloon to combine engine power, an electric motor and a charging plug.

Plug-in hybrids have long been touted as an intermediate solution between conventional petrol engines and EVs. They are especially popular in places like Europe because of generous tax incentives, but not in Singapore, where the Vehicular Emissions Scheme and rebates exclusively favour pure EVs.

This means that the technology has to stand on its own merit to attract buyers. For the Seal 7 DM-i, the large executive saloon is also coming up against the formidable Toyota Camry, a benchmark petrol-hybrid known to be fuel-efficient and practical.

It starts by being bigger than most cars in its segment. At 4,995mm, the Seal 7 is not just longer overall than the Toyota (4,920mm) but outstretches even the Mercedes-Benz E-class (4,949mm).

The styling is typical BYD, featuring slim, LED-laden headlights, pronounced sculpting over the wheel arches and a stubby tail at the end of a gently sloping rear windscreen. Overall, the car looks more conservative than flashy, which is exactly how its target buyer would like it to be.

There is a hint of Mercedes-Benz in the cabin design. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Even though BYD’s partnership with Mercedes-Benz for the Denza luxury brand ended in 2024, the relationship seems to have influenced the design of the Seal 7’s cabin. This includes touches like the glossy black panel across the dashboard and a steering column-mounted gear selector that could well be found in a Mercedes-Benz.

While its free-standing 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen is more Tesla than Mercedes-Benz, the row of physical switches near the wireless phone charging pad ensures the cockpit is intuitive to use, rather than being overly screen-centric.

Legroom is ample, as expected for a car in this class. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The rear bench is generously cushioned and legroom is ample, as expected of a car with a 2,900mm wheelbase, which matches the Honda Odyssey seven-seater.

The boot is exceptionally deep, making up for the width sacrificed for the Dynaudio subwoofer tucked into one corner. It does mean having to stretch quite a bit to reach a stray bag of groceries at the end of the drive. Having a boot organiser to keep loose items nearer to the bumper would be useful.

So far, the Seal 7 seems just as good as established benchmarks like the Camry. But no Japanese saloon on sale today has a refrigerator between the front seats like the BYD. Big enough to hold a few boxes of Magnum Mini ice cream at -6 deg C, the fridge can also heat up to 50 deg C, keeping takeaway dim sum more than slightly warm.

The mini fridge inside the BYD Seal 7 DM-i. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The onboard safety suite includes an effective adaptive cruise control system and rear cross-traffic alert. However, the autonomous braking system proved to be over-jittery at times during the test drive, grabbing the brakes with unnecessary drama in stop-start traffic.

On the move, the car feels distinctly electric. Unlike European and Japanese plug-in hybrids that offer the briefest of electric ranges, the BYD easily covers over 80km without firing up its engine. Under urban conditions, expect to cover a day of driving without using a drop of petrol.

Even when the 1.5-litre engine does come into play under brisk acceleration or when battery charge is running below 25% or so, the transition is generally hushed, without the persistent high engine-rev drone common among conventional petrol-hybrids.

Off the line, the car’s instant 315Nm of torque and a combined output of 197kW (264hp) deliver an effortless surge that is more akin to a performance hatchback than an executive saloon. The low-slung three-box silhouette keeps the centre of gravity low. Turn-in is prompt and body roll is quite well-checked. The car remains surefooted, even when tackling higher-speed off-camber bends.

By the end of the multi-day drive covering over 300km, which began with a partially charged battery, the car returned an average fuel consumption of 5.2 litres/100km – remarkable for such a big cruiser. Expect to see well over 900km before the low fuel light comes on in real-world driving. For owners who can conveniently charge up the car daily, fuel consumption could realistically hover near zero, saving the engine solely for long fast drives across the Causeway.

Plug-in hybrids have historically suffered a bad reputation with their puny electric range and overly complicated drivetrains. They have often been seen as the “worst of both worlds”, delivering neither the effortless comfort of pure electric driving nor the uncomplicated fuel efficiency of standard petrol-hybrid vehicles.

By prioritising electric driving, the Seal 7 flips the script by offering enough zero-emission range to handle most of the driving in Singapore while retaining a compact petrol engine for cross-border peace of mind.

For those who still hesitate to make the leap to pure EV because they prefer the security of the tried-and-tested petrol-hybrid formula, a spin in this BYD may just change their minds.

BYD Seal 7 DM-i

Price: $289,388 with certificate of entitlement (COE) before applicable discounts

Engine: 1,498cc 16-valve inline-4 turbo paired with 200kW motor and 17.6kWh battery

Transmission: Electronically controlled continuously variable

Power: 197kW

Torque: 315Nm

0-100kmh: 6.9 seconds

Top speed: 180kmh

Fuel and power consumption: 0.6 litres/100km and 15.9kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 7kW AC; 38kW DC

Range: 85km electric; 1,405km combined

Agent: E-Auto

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Comparable considerations

Toyota Camry ($293,888 with COE before applicable discounts)

The last large Japanese petrol-hybrid saloon on sale today is also the finest example of the breed. In addition to the reliability and sensible packaging, the Camry also manages to be surprisingly entertaining to drive. The overall package was so far ahead of the pack that the car was crowned The Straits Times Car of the Year 2024.

Mazda 6e Fastback GT ($285,888 with COE before applicable discounts)

Mazda has retired the familiar 6 saloon, replacing it with the electric 6e Fastback. Beyond the rakish lines is a practical electric car that ticks just about every box expected of it. Being purely electric does mean that the Mazda’s 560km range, while competitive among EVs, is not in the league of BYD’s plug-in hybrid.

Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD ($103,427 without COE, $235,761 at latest COE price)

The long-range version of the Tesla Model 3 claims to be able to cover 750km on a single charge. The EV is nowhere near as spacious as the BYD, sitting a full class size below the Seal 7. But it does come with premium features, including power adjustment for the rear bench.