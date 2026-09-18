BYD Seal 6 Touring plug-in hybrid goes far to muscle out rival car brands

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The BYD Seal 6 DM-i Touring looks smarter than the four-door saloon version.

SINGAPORE – BYD’s strategy for global dominance involves plugging every conceivable market niche until rivals surrender. Enter the Seal 6 DM-i Touring.

The long-roof newcomer muscles directly into the territory previously held almost exclusively by the Skoda Octavia Combi in Singapore. This follows the exit of mass-market models like the Volkswagen Golf Variant and Opel Astra Sports Tourer more than five years ago.

Think of it as the upsized evolution of the Honda Shuttle, the parallel-imported wagon that used to dominate Singapore’s roads until recently.

But the Seal 6 Touring is also fundamentally different from the other estates, being a plug-in hybrid, where a topped-up tank and a full charge offer enough range to reach Koh Samui in Thailand in a single bound.

It is an eminently sensible package aimed at pragmatic families with an insatiable appetite for flat-pack furniture – without the premium price tags attached to a BMW Touring or Volvo estate.

Visually, the Touring is a more handsome iteration of the Seal 6 saloon and BYD is charging a relatively modest $4,000 premium for those upgraded proportions, the fifth door – which is the hatch – and added practicality.

Its footprint is identical to the four-door version, but the elongated roof stretches the profile and gives the Touring more presence than its three-box sibling.

The estate’s elongated roof makes the car look bigger than the saloon version. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Just as importantly, the rear windscreen remains generously proportioned, sparing the driver the claustrophobic letterbox view, which is common among style-focused wagons.

Inside, the Touring inherits the saloon’s flat floor, wide bench and reasonably high ceiling, so it will comfortably fit three adults.

Curiously, cargo space is not much larger than that of the saloon. At 500 litres with the seats up, the Touring’s capacity is just nine litres more than the saloon’s. Fold the seats and it loses any advantage over the saloon , boasting an identical 1,535 litres.

This is a quirk of the standard measurement rules, which calculate volume only up to the level of the retractable luggage cover. When packing for a weekend family outing, the estate body style lets you stack gear right to the ceiling.

Fitting longer items like golf bags will require the rear seat to be folded, with quick-release levers at the side of the boot making the process seamless. The floorboard can also be set to sit flush with the boot lip, making it easier to load bulky objects.

The loading floor sits flush to the lip with quick-release levers at the side to fold the rear seats when needed. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Up front, tactile controls on the centre console for volume and drive modes make the Seal 6 more intuitive than its touchscreen-obsessed peers.

While the 12.8-inch multimedia screen dominates the user interface, essential climate control virtual switches are permanently anchored to the digital toolbar at the bottom. Essential connectivity needs are all catered for, from USB ports at the front and rear to wireless smartphone pairing.

The finishing feels sturdy and premium, with enough tactile controls to make it easy to use. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

By day, the cabin looks convincingly classy. The materials used look and feel quite plush.

After dark – or under dim basement carpark lighting – subtle spec-cutting reveals itself. For example, there is no ambient lighting and the passenger vanity mirror is not illuminated. The reverse camera is pin-sharp, but there is no camera for the nose.

Lock the doors and you will notice that the wing mirrors do not fold automatically. Fortunately, the car is slim enough for fixed mirrors not to be an issue in narrow parking spaces.

Should space still feel tight for an exceptionally broad driver, there is always the option to fold the mirrors manually.

The equipment level is similar to what is offered in the standard Seal 6 saloon. Incidentally, the four-door is also available in the higher-spec Premium version that includes all these convenience features, from the ambient lighting to the power-folding mirrors, as well as front parking sensors and additional cameras.

The plug-in hybrid is the only powertrain for the Touring, unlike the saloon, which is also available as an electric vehicle.

Plug-in hybrids have larger batteries than typical petrol-hybrids, enabling them to cover more of the daily commute electrically. The battery is recharged while the car is on the move or via a charger for electric vehicles.

Being able to plug in and avoid the filling station is especially attractive today, as pump prices trend up.

The car’s 130kW total power output means that it has to compete with limousines and other premium models for a Category B certificate of entitlement (COE).

On the upside, the Touring is exempted from the $700 tax component imposed on pure electric cars. As such, its annual road tax bill is $1,154 – $320 less than the lower-powered electric saloon sibling.

Carrying 30kg more than the saloon version, the Seal 6 Touring takes 0.2 seconds longer to complete the 0-100kmh sprint benchmark, at 9.1 seconds. But with 210Nm of punchy electric torque, the car pulls off the line crisply.

Pure electric range is 50km from the 10.1kWh battery. So it is unlikely for the car to last for more than an afternoon of electric driving before the battery needs to be recharged.

But paired with the 65-litre tank, the Touring should be good for well over 1,200km before needing refuelling and recharging.

Real-world efficiency is impressive. During a two-day drive, mostly done with the air-conditioning blasting to cope with the haze, the car consumes just 3 litres of petrol over nearly 100km.

Behind the wheel, the dominant impression is its compliant ride, aided by the relatively generous tyre sidewalls. The lower centre of gravity – compared with taller sport utility vehicles – suppresses body roll without the need for a stiff suspension set-up.

The active safety systems on board can be a bit too nervous, though. The cabin monitor nags for a coffee break within 15 minutes of driving based on the driver’s facial expression, forcing the other safety alerts to maximum sensitivity mode.

To escape this electronic nanny lockdown, the driver can either deactivate the warnings via the touchscreen before moving off or simply stop blinking.

However complete and wonderful the Seal 6 Touring is, Singapore is not big on estate cars.

In 2025, estates accounted for just 309 of Singapore’s 52,000-plus new car registrations. Yet, BYD seems intent on swallowing this slice of the pie whole.

BYD Seal 6 DM-i Touring

Price: $272,388 with COE before applicable discounts

Engine: 1,498cc, 16-valve, inline 4 with permanent magnet synchronous motor 10.1kWh LFP battery

Transmission: Single, front-wheel drive

Power: 130kW

Torque: 210Nm

0-100kmh: 9.1 seconds

Top speed: 180kmh

Fuel consumption: 2.5 litres/100km; 3.8 litres/100km (combined)

Electric range: 50km

Agent: E-Auto

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Comparable consideration

Skoda Octavia Combi 1.5 TSI ($277,900 with COE before applicable discounts)

Skoda accounted for over 20 per cent of new estates registered in 2025 in Singapore – mostly with the Octavia Combi. Trading some rear legroom for luggage capacity, the Combi has a larger boot than the Seal 6 despite its shorter overall length. However, the Category A COE-compliant 1.5-litre mild-hybrid powertrain in the Skoda cannot match the responsiveness of the BYD.