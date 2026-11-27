Opinion
Built to whisper, EVs look to mimic the growl of petrol engines
Erik Shilling
- Toyota, Lexus and other carmakers are redesigning EV sound to make electric cars feel distinctive, emotional and less like a quiet appliance.
- Brands are using custom cabin sounds and outside tones, while balancing comfort, identity and rules in the US, China, Europe and Japan.
- Some makers want a growl or whoosh, while others prefer near-silence. The debate shows how EV sound is becoming a key brand battleground.
AI generated
When Lexus unveiled the next version of its LFA supercar at a 2025 event in Japan, the company said the car had been born from a simple decree by Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda: “No more boring cars.”
Toyoda also had one closing demand and it had nothing to do with horsepower, styling or price.