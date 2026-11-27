Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The next Lexus LFA will be an electric supercar with a distinctively sporty sound.

When Lexus unveiled the next version of its LFA supercar at a 2025 event in Japan, the company said the car had been born from a simple decree by Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda: “No more boring cars.”

Toyoda also had one closing demand and it had nothing to do with horsepower, styling or price.