Book a self-driving Toyota Waymo ride in Japan from 2027

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The adapted Toyota bZ4X is the first Japanese-built AV to be used in the domestic market.

Toyota and Waymo team up to offer driverless rides in Japan from 2027

Toyota has partnered with driverless ride-hailing operator Waymo to introduce a fleet of bZ4X autonomous vehicles (AVs) in Japan in 2027. This is the first Japanese-built model to be used in this way in the domestic market.

The cars will be built at Toyota’s Takaoka plant in Aichi prefecture, incorporating Waymo’s AV hardware. Beyond Japan, the partnership will expand to Britain and other Waymo-serviced markets in the coming years.

The American ride-hailing operator is active in cities such as London, Munich, Madrid and Toronto. It is slated to commence service in Singapore in 2028.

BYD to launch Seal 7 DM-i executive saloon in Singapore

The BYD Seal 7 DM-i is an executive saloon with a 1.5-litre plug-in powertrain. PHOTO: BYD

BYD will be launching the Seal 7 DM-i, a Category B certificate of entitlement (COE) plug-in hybrid, next week.

At 4,995mm long, the car is larger than the Toyota Camry (4,920mm), putting it firmly in the executive saloon class, with generous rear legroom.

The 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, paired with a premium 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system.

Like BYD’s other plug-in hybrid models in Singapore, the Seal 7 prioritises electric driving before calling on the 1.5-litre engine. Its 17.6kWh battery gives the car an electric range of 85km and a combined range of 1,405km.

50% toll discount on Malaysian expressways for Deepavali weekend

Motorists driving into Malaysia over the Deepavali weekend will enjoy a 50% discount on highway toll charges on Nov 6 and 7. This applies to all toll plazas nationwide, but excludes border checkpoints, namely the Sultan Iskandar Building Toll Plaza on the North-South Highway and the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza on the Second Link.

Asia Harley Days in November

Asia Harley Days 2026 will be held in Kanchanaburi, Thailand, from Nov 27 to 28. PHOTO: HARLEY-DAVIDSON

Asia Harley Days (AHD) is an annual festival that combines iconic American motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson with live music and other lifestyle elements. The 2026 event will be held in Kanchanaburi, Thailand, on Nov 27 and 28.

The organiser expects riders from more than 11 countries and territories, along with over 80 Harley Owner Group chapters and 100 motorcycle clubs.

One of the highlights is the AHD Parade on Nov 28, featuring thousands of motorcycles riding in convoy.

Find out more at asiaharleydays.com